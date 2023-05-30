Valerie Bertinelli’s Easy Pasta Recipe Calls for Summer Tomatoes & Now We Can’t Wait for Them To Ripen

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Looking for an easy, no-stress pasta recipe for dinner this week? Of course you are! Valerie Bertinelli has the perfect one, which calls for tomatoes ripe-from-the-vine — and our mouths are watering just thinking about it!

The Enough Already author shared her Angel Hair with Fresh Tomato Sauce recipe on Food Network’s YouTube Channel, and it looks so simple yet so delicious. We’re already huge fans of pasta any day of the week (carbs + cheese + tomatoes = pure bliss!), but with Bertinelli’s tips, you can have dinner ready in 20 minutes! Yes, please!

The recipe calls for fresh tomatoes from your garden, angel hair pasta, Parmesan cheese, and other ingredients. To make this fresh and tasty meal, start with the tomatoes. You’ll place them in a bowl as you whip up a garlic oil, then pour it over the tomatoes. Next, boil the pasta, add the cheese and other toppings, and serve with salad and wine. It’s so, so easy!

“This is the perfect summertime meal,” Bertinelli says in the video. “And you’re using tomatoes that are in the peak of their season where they’re just delicious and ripe and juicy and you just want to eat tomatoes all the time.”

The best part? This recipe only takes about 20 minutes to prepare. We can already tell it’s going to be one of our go-tos this summer.

“Yes, it’s easy and delicious!” another said.

“That was so simple and sounds incredible! I’m trying this thank you for sharing 😍,” another wrote.

A garden-to-table meal in less time than it takes to watch one episode of your favorite tv show? That’s a huge win — especially wen kids are involved!

Get Bertinelli’s full Angel Hair with Fresh Tomato Sauce recipe HERE.

