Aldi’s New Creamer Is a ‘10/10’ & Reminds Us of Summer Bonfires

Huddled up next to a crackling firepit is peak summer fun. There’s nothing like toasting marshmallows and telling ghost stories after a long day in the sun to make you feel like a kid again. And now you can recreate those fuzzy memories every day — with your morning cup of coffee! Aldi is selling a new oat creamer that reminds us of summer bonfires, and early reviews have already given it a solid 10 out of 10!

“Califia Farms has done it again!!” Instagram user @adventuresinaldi wrote, along with a picture of Califia Farms Campfire S’mores Oat Creamer. “The campfire s’mores oat creamer is a 10/10!👌🏼You MUST grab this at Aldi this week!!”

Califia Farms is a California-based company that makes sustainable, plant-based food products that are delicious and good for the planet. They have tons of delicious coffee creamers (Cinnamon Roll! Mint Chip!), but their Campfire S’mores flavor is only available for a limited time, so you’ll want to snag it soon.

According to their website, this creamer is made with gooey marshmallow, melty chocolate, graham crackers, and oat milk — so basically, exactly like your favorite summer camp treat, but in liquid form. The dairy-free creamer works in hot or iced coffee, so you can enjoy it your way, all summer long.

Just check the reviews in the comments to see how good it is.

"This creamer is sooooooo good! I wish it was a permanent flavor!" someone wrote on Calia Farms' Instagram.

“I need more of this 😍,” another wrote.

Someone else said, “I absolutely love this stuff! It’s magical in the morning in my coffees.”

For an even more decadent experience, try Calia Farms’ S’mores Iced Latte recipe, made with their Campfire S’mores Oat Creamer, espresso, and other ingredients you can find at Aldi.

Give your morning brew a delicious dose of summertime by trying this new coffee creamer at Aldi this week!

