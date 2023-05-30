If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

How many times have you ordered a cold brew coffee at your favorite coffee spot in the past five days? If you’re running out of fingers to count on, then it may be time to find an alternative cold brew solution. Imagine the money you’ll save! This mason jar-style cold brew maker on Amazon is so easy to use and allows you to make a single batch of cold brew coffee that will last you the entire week.

The County Line Cold Brew Coffee Maker is a glass jar that comes in both one- and two-quart sizes. With it, you get a tall mesh strainer to put your favorite coffee grounds Into. Then, fill the jar with cold water, screw on the lid, and allow the coffee to steep in your fridge overnight. When you wake up the next morning, you have fresh cold brew coffee that’s waiting to give you a wake-up call.

Remove the filter, dump the grounds, and pour yourself a cup of coffee using the easy-pour spout. Then, when you’ve sipped your last drop, just give the jar and strainer a good wash with soap and water and you’re ready to make another batch.

The County Line Kitchen cold brew maker has a 4.8-star rating with 9,200 five-star reviews on Amazon. It’s really that good. In fact, one person described it as “AMAZING.”

“I was looking for a glass large cold brew maker that was easy to pour,” the reviewer continued. “The cold brew is pretty strong tasting, so if you like it less strong I would halfway fill the filter up. It’s perfect … Get one, I think you will love it, too!”

Another reviewer added, “Got it yesterday and this morning had the best cup of coffee in years. No mess and great coffee since it self-filtered. Thank you. I don’t NEED coffee in the morning since I am retired, but it is my morning routine and I like coffee that tastes like coffee.”

Pick up this at-home cold brew maker and see just how much you can save by preparing your cold brew at home. It’s delicious, easy, and definitely a no-brainer.

