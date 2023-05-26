If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

What do Ree Drummond, Jennifer Garner, and Giada De Laurentiis all have in common? They love Meal Prep Magic: Time-Saving Tricks for Stress-Free Cooking, a new cookbook from Weelicious founder Catherine McCord. Garner calls McCord her “go-to guru,” and Drummond says the “recipes will appeal to families everywhere.” As for De Laurentiis? She loves Meal Prep Magic so much that she had McCord share a guest recipe on her site Giadzy. Not only is McCord’s shrimp and artichoke fra diavolo delicious, but it also uses some of De Laurentiis’ favorite Italian ingredients.

McCord’s recipe is easy, fast, and delicious. It comes together in less than a half hour, but it’s so elegant that it still feels like something you could get at “an upscale Italian restaurant,” even though it’s made out of ingredients you might already have on hand. “When combined, they make one of those ‘You made this?!,’ enviable meals your friends will salivate over,” McCord shared on Giadzy.

Courtesy of Harry N. Abrams.

Fra diavolo is a spicy, tomato-based pasta sauce that’s loaded with garlic. This recipe calls for crushed red pepper, canned tomatoes, pasta, and olive oil, and Giada De Laurentiis pointed out that basically all of the main ingredients are included in her Calabrian Chili Pasta Box. Those who want an easy, one-stop shopping for this recipe can get the basics in the box.

Courtesy of Giadzy.

Rather than using just crushed red pepper, you could add in some of De Laurentiis’ favorite Calabrian chili paste, and the can of diced tomatoes called for in McCord’s recipe could easily be replaced with the Pomodorino Di Corbara Whole Tomatoes included in the box.

This McCord-De Laurentiis fusion is just one example of the delicious and easy recipes in Meal Prep Magic. Other dishes the book has us drooling over include crispy air-fryer artichokes, lemony chicken thighs with herbs, and raspberry creamy chia puddings. But we know the first recipe we’ll try — McCord’s shrimp and artichoke fra diavolo!

