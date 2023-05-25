Target Is a Snack Dupe Haven & Alternatives For  Doritos, Whips, & Larabars for as Little as $2

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When you’re craving some salty, crunchy, spicy, or sweet, you probably have go-to brand-name snacks that you immediately grab. But that brand name can sometimes come with a higher cost than generic-branded items. To prove that generic can be just as delicious as your favorite branded snacks, Target’s Good & Gather line created a bunch of snack dupes that are basically just copy-and-pastes of more established snacks. Made with good-for-you ingredients, these dupes also cost a lot less, with some snacks starting at just $2.

If you’re a Wisps fan, then you’re going to love Good & Gather’s Oven Baked Parmesan Cheese Crisps, which are $1 less per package. They contain 13 grams of protein per serving and zero carbs because each crisp is just parmesan! They’re yummy on their own, or delicious crumbled onto salads and soups.

Good & Gather’s Date & Nut Bars are so much cheaper and just as delicious as the fruit and nut bars from Larabar. The recipe for Good & Gather’s nut bars only contains four ingredients (dates, cashews, chocolate chips & sea salt), and you get 10 bars in each $10 box. They’re vegan and gluten-free and are a great snack to revive your energy mid-way through the day.

This delicious Organic Olive Oil & Himalayan Salt Popcorn from Good & Gather is just $2 per bag. Yes, $2! Compared to the similar popcorn flavor from LesserEvil, the Good & Gather version is also certified organic, gluten-free, and non-GMO. And for such a reasonable price, you can stockpile bags to last you the entire summer (and you’ll want to — it’s so tasty).

Can Doritos actually be … good for you? The Good & Gather Organic Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips may not be healthy, but they’re probably better for you than regular Doritos. They’re made with organic corn and are gluten-free, Kosher, and non-GMO. And they taste just as great as the brand-name chips you already know and love.

What's tastier than a super-crunchy flavored pita chip? Target has its own version of the charcuterie board staple in a delicious parmesan, garlic, and herb flavor. For just under $4 per bag, you can use these with dip or eat them on their own and you're in for a treat.

And if you love RXBars, then you’ll also love Good & Gather Protein Bars, which are packed with 12 grams of protein per bar and made with healthy ingredients like dates, cashews, egg whites, almonds, and blueberries.

Is your mouth watering yet? Try these Good & Gather Target snacks to see how they compare to your old favorites and save a few bucks in the process.

