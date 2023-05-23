Wedge salads have been a staple on restaurant menus since the early 20th century and their look hasn’t changed that much since then. The wedge salad base is a chunk of iceberg lettuce that’s topped with blue cheese dressing and bacon bits, and it’s sometimes served with a steak knife to drive home the fact that this isn’t your typical salad. But Ina Garten’s fresh take on an old classic is a bit lighter and features a homemade blue cheese dressing you’ll crave.

“In honor of Memorial Day, I’m doing a week of classic American dishes, starting with my take on an old-fashioned ‘wedge salad’ — Crunchy Iceberg Salad with Creamy Blue Cheese Dressing,” the Instagram caption on Ina Garten’s most recent post reads. “It’s SO good that you’ll want to make it all the time!”

To make Garten’s take on the classic wedge, start by making the dressing. You’ll first microwave the blue cheese until it’s slightly melted, then you’ll mix it with mayonnaise, Greek yogurt, and sherry vinegar. Add salt and pepper to taste and then throw the mixture into a food processor to get that creamy consistency you know and love.

Then, to assemble the salad, just slice a head of iceberg lettuce into thick round disk-like sections and spoon the dressing over each portion. Then combine chopped celery, radishes, and scallions and sprinkle on top of your iceberg. Top with crumbled blue cheese and you’re ready to serve.

(Though Garten doesn’t include them, bacon bits are definitely optional!)

Who would have thought a wedge salad could look so classy? You can grab the full recipe from Garten's Barefoot Contessa website right here and celebrate Memorial Day with a full belly.

