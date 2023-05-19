Shoppers Say This TikTok-Famous Orange Wine Is the ‘Best Wine I’ve Ever Had’ & ‘Like No Other’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Citrus truly is the sweetest taste of summer. When it comes to this time of the year, we’d love to just bottle that flavor. And now we can. Tinto Amorio, who may sound familiar thanks to the several viral TikToks they’ve been featured in, offers wines laced with the absolute best fruity flavors are about to become your got-to happy hour drink of the season — and you can get a bundle of three of the brand’s best selections right now.

The Tinto Amorio Wine Sampler is designed with summer in mind. In this sampler selection, you’ll get Jajaja, Bheeyo, and Monje. The Jajaja wine features fresh pomegranate, rhubarb, and juicy autumn bliss raspberries combining for a light earthy note and bright acidity. Bheeyo goes all in with apricot and orange for an energetic flavor that will surely tantalize your tastebuds. And Monje features a juicy flavor complete with orange and amber peach. Not only are you going to love these flavors, you’ll love the story behind this wine brand.

Image: Tinto Amorio

Tinto Amorio Natural Wine - Sampler $109 Buy now

Tinto Amorio wines are crafted with minimal intervention, using exclusively organic grapes, and minimal sulphur. All the wines are vegan, made with organic certified grapes, fermented dry to 0g total sugars, and are light, fruit-forward and delicious. In an effort to give back to the world that gives this brand so much, Tinto Amorio shares 5 percent of proceeds back with its local food banks. Not only does Tinto Amorio sell wines, they even feature delectable wine cocktails!

This summer is the perfect occasion to expand your palate and try something new. Shoppers are already raving about the wines from Tinto Amorio, calling it the “best wine I have ever had” and even more in their glowing reviews. “This wine is like no other,” one shopper said in their five-star review. “It’s refreshing, light, crisp. I’m a huge fan and look forward to seeing it hopefully in stores one day.” Wakeup your tastebuds with the refreshingly fruity flavors of Tinto Amorio wines.