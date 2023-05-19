Camila Cabello Loves OLIPOP Soda & These Are Her Two Favorite Flavors

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer is just around the corner, and much like you, we’re on the hunt for a refreshing, cool beverage that promises to be the sweet treat of the season. Thankfully, we didn’t have to look far. Soda brand OLIPOP‘s new campaign is all about spreading the love and features Grammy-nominated singer Camila Cabello’s two favorite flavors, which you can buy as a bundle while supporting a worthy cause with a limited-time exclusive deal.

OLIPOP is all about the little things — those moments that become memories. And the brand’s latest partnership with Cabello is part of the broader launch of OLIPOP’s new brand platform “Real Love Makes Us.” Once you hear the sound of a soda tab opening a can, you know people are coming together. This summer is the perfect time to get a bundle of Cabello’s favorite flavors: Vintage Cola and Strawberry Vanilla. Not only will you love these flavors, but you’ll also be so proud of where your money is going.

As part of the “Real Love Makes Us” campaign, OLIPOP will make a donation of $2 for every “Pair & Share” 12-pack sold between May 2 – July 31st, up to $50,000, to Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA), supporting its mission to ensure that every family has access to healthy, high-quality food. The brand’s donation will help PHA give families in need up to 140,000 servings of fruits and vegetables, aligning with OLIPOP’s overarching vision of a healthier, tastier future in America.

OLIPOP's Vintage Cola and Strawberry Vanilla Bundle $35.98 Buy now

With OLIPOP you can feel good about the soda you’re buying and putting into your body. OLIPOP is designed with health in mind — something new for a soda! This brand combines the classic soda taste with the benefits of plant-based fiber, prebiotics, and other botanical ingredients to help balance out the body’s microbiome and promote overall well-being. A selection of flavors awaits you with OLIPOP — the perfect drink for the summer.

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money: Related story Camila Cabello Explains How Paparazzi Bikini Photos Have Ruined Her Ability to Let Go in Public