Valerie Bertinelli’s Crispy Coconut Shrimp Is the Ultimate Summer Appetizer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Appetizers are one of the funnest parts of going to a restaurant, and honestly, sometimes we’re happy to just order an appetizer or two as our entree and call it a day. But if you’re low-carb, gluten-free, or keto, then it can be a challenge to find tasty items that fit in with your dietary requirements. And it’s even harder to find foods that actually taste good. But Valerie Bertinelli has pulled it off. Not only is her crispy coconut shrimp low-carb, keto, and gluten-free, it’s also delicious, with a depth of flavor the original recipe doesn’t have thanks to a couple of secret ingredients.

Bertinelli may be known for her cozy, comfort-food cooking, but this modern recipe is just as good as anything in Valerie’s Home Cooking. The shrimp comes out golden brown and crispy on the outside, while remaining juicy inside, and the accompanying sweet thai chili mayo dipping sauce is so good, we can see ourselves making it again to pair with everything from burgers and chicken tenders to crudite platters and more.

Courtesy of TI Inc. Books.

Valerie’s Home Cooking: More than 100 Delicious Recipes to Share with Friends and Family $15.68 Buy now

Bertinelli’s secret to getting a crispy crust on her shrimp without using wheat flour also adds more flavor to the recipe. Her two secret ingredients? Almond flour, which replaces traditional flour, is part of the dredge for the shrimp. It’s mixed with spices, and the shrimp gets dipped in the mixture before going into a beaten egg bath.

Courtesy of King Arthur.

King Arthur Almond Flour $10.95 Buy now

Finally, for even more flavor and crunch, Bertinelli breads the shrimp in a savory blend of pork panko made from pork rinds (you can even buy it pre-made), and unsweetened, shredded coconut.

Courtesy of Bacon’s Heir.

Bacon’s Heir Pork Panko $21.98 Buy now

Her gluten-free substitutes are the best of both worlds. They result in crispy coconut shrimp that has the same satisfying crunch you already love, with even more flavor than the original, thanks to the nutty almond flour and savory pork panko. Whether you’re serving these coconut shrimp as a stand-alone appetizer, or turning them into something like crispy shrimp tacos or the topping for a summer salad, we have a feeling you won’t miss your old recipe.

Before you go, check out our gallery:

Related story Martha Stewart Achieved Her Dewy ‘Sports Illustrated' Glow Thanks to This $11 Drugstore Find That She Uses 'Every Day'

Watch: How to Make Watermelon Mango Salsa