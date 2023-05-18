Nancy Fuller’s Cheesy Flatbread Is the Tastiest Way To Use Up Your Leftovers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

This happens all the time. We have a fridge that’s packed full, which should be a good thing, right? But it’s full of…leftovers. No shade to leftovers, but sometimes we just don’t want to eat the same thing for lunch and dinner multiple days in a row. So we’re always looking for simple and clever ways to transform them into something we will get excited about, and Nancy Fuller just shared her favorite leftovers hack. She turns her leftovers into cheesy flatbreads, and once you try it, this just might become your go-to method for using up leftovers.

Fuller’s method for making leftovers flatbread couldn’t be easier. The Farmhouse Rules star simply lays out some store-bought puff pastry on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet, leaving some room at the edge. Then, she adds her leftovers, including things like sauce, herbs, and cheese. You can play with the combinations, but don’t be afraid to get creative!

The end result is a flaky-crusted flatbread loaded with toppings and cheese. It’s so much more exciting than just having the same dinner over again, and it’s even perfect for parties, too. You can get the kids involved and have them make their own leftover flatbread creations, or try to get fancy and use up those artisanal condiments and pickled items that you impulse bought for one recipe and never used again. The options are endless.

Fans in the comments of Fuller’s instagram post had their own great ideas for making leftover flatbreads. One person said they used naan bread as a crust, and you could also obviously use storebought pizza dough or canned dough meant biscuits or crescent rolls, too. One person said they were going to top their flatbread with leftover sloppy joes, another said they were going to turn their leftovers into a breakfast flatbread, and as one fan summed it up, “you can do a lot with flatbread and a good imagination!”

