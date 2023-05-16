These Vintage-Style Kitchen Items From Miranda Lambert’s ‘Wanda June’ Walmart Are on Sale Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve already thumbed your way through Miranda Lambert’s cookbook Y’All Eat Yet? Welcome To The Pretty B*tchin Kitchen, then you’re probably itching to get started on recreating some of her favorite family recipes. But before you dive in, you should definitely check out Lambert’s adorable vintage-style bakeware and dishes she’s selling through her Wanda June line at Walmart. These pieces were affordable to begin with, but right now, you can save a few bucks when you pick them up now.

Perfect for everyday use and easy to clean thanks to the smooth interior glaze, the Wanda June Stoneware Rectangular Baker will become your go-to baking dish for both dinner and desserts. It’s oven-safe up to 450 degrees and features generous handles so you can get a grip on whatever it is you’re baking. Grab it for just $31 right now.

Image: Wanda June

Wanda June Retro Renegade Stoneware Rectangular Baker $31

Marked down to just $22, you can pick up the Wanda June Stoneware Square Baking Dish for your favorite desserts and casseroles. It promises to bake and brown evenly to ensure your final product has “pillowy textures and flaky crusts.” And the retro pattern and coloring make this dish oven-to-table ready.

Image: Wanda June

Wanda June Retro Renegade Teal Stoneware Baking Dish $22

And if you want to grab the matching melamine dinnerware set, the full 12-piece collection in both teal and orange is only $30. You get four dinner plates, four dessert plates, and four cereal bowls in each set. All of the pieces feature the retro star pattern that looks like it’s from a 1950s diner.

Image: Wanda June

Wanda June Home Retro Renegade 12-Piece Melamine Dinnerware Set $30

And if you haven’t yet picked up Y’All Eat Yet?, then you can pick it up from Walmart alongside your new pieces of Wanda June. The book is packed with recipes shared with Lambert from the women who helped raise her back in Texas. These meals fill your belly and soul and are meant to be shared — so prepare to have a feast on your hands.