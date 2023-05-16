Costco Is Selling a Variety Pack of Delicious Bonne Maman Jam Right Now

Fruit spread may be the most versatile topping ever. You can put it on toast, eat it with cheese and crackers, bake it into tarts and pies, and even mix it into cocktails. And if your stash of fruit spread is running low, then run to Costco ASAP. Right now, you can pick up a variety pack of three Bonne Maman fruit spreads so you’ll have jam at the ready all summer long.

The Bonne Maman Fruit Spread Trio comes with three classic Bonne Maman flavors: Strawberry, Apricot, and Cherry. “I love how these are low in sugar,” the creator behind @costcobuys wrote in the description of a May 14 video.

According to another Costco fan who found the Fruit Spread Trio in Laguna Niguel, California in April, the entire pack is going for just under $15 — and Bonne Maman fans know that price is a total steal.

“Usually, the single club-size jar is 36 ounces for $9.99,” the caption of the @costcofans Instagram post reads, “but it’s nice to get 3 different flavors in smaller jars. This 3-pack could be split up as gifts too!”

And if you decide to stock up on these Bonne Maman trios while you can, then definitely head over to the Bonne Maman website to see what you can make with your delicious new jams. The site has recipes for Strawberry Mousse Tart, Cherry Chocolate Pudding, Apricot Chicken Salad Cups, and so many more mouth-watering ideas. The site also shows you some fun DIY projects you can do with your empty Bonne Maman jars (which you probably already have plenty of!).

Run to your closest Costco now to see if the Bonne Maman Fruit Spread Trio is in stock. Your toast, cheese plates, pies, and cocktails have never been tastier. Related story Costco Just Added a New Dessert to Its Bakery Section & It Combines Two Popular Sweet Treats

