Molly Yeh’s Coconut Mango Pops Are Sweet, Spicy, & a Perfect 10-Minute Summer Treat

Craving something sweet, spicy, and a little salty? Molly Yeh has the perfect recipe that only takes about 10 to 15 minutes to bring together. The Girl Meets Farm star created Coconut Mango Pops that are just as easy to eat as they are to make and are inspired by the flavorful fruit you can get from Mexican fruit stands.

“Every food is better when it’s eaten off of a stick,” Yeh said in the below video posted to Food Network’s Instagram. “Chile and mango is the perfect sweet and smokey combination.”

You just need a few simple ingredients to make Yeh’s mango pops. First, of course, is a mango sliced into wedges. Then, for the topping, Yeh used combined dried ancho chile and shredded coconut in a food processor. She then added in a bit of lime zest and a couple of tablespoons of sugar to sweeten it up.

When the topping is well combined, all you do is sprinkle it over your skewered mango wedges and garnish with a pinch of flaky salt. And then you’re ready to eat!

“Oh yeah. I could eat these all day,” Yeh said.

Though these Coconut Mango Pops are best served fresh, you can pop them in the fridge after you make them to enjoy throughout the day — just note that the topping may get a bit soggy the longer it sits on the mango. Alternatively, you can prepare your skewered mango wedges ahead of time and simply sprinkle the topping on each individual pop before eating. This is also a great option for those who like having the ability to customize the spiciness level of their food. Related story TikTok-Loved Dash Has a Genius Butter Sprayer So You Can Make Movie Theater Popcorn at Home

Great for summer parties, picnics, beach days, and just hanging out on the patio, Molly Yeh’s Coconut Mango Pops will be the go-to easy snack you can prep without breaking a sweat on those hot summer days. Grab the full recipe here.

Before you go, check out our gallery: