Costco Just Added a New Dessert to Its Bakery Section & It Combines Two Popular Sweet Treats

Summertime tastes like lemons, from ice-cold lemonade by the pool to savory lemon chicken to sweet lemon bars that melt in your mouth. Speaking of sweet treats, when it comes to desserts, there’s one OG lemon staple that we can’t get enough of: fluffy, creamy, delicious lemon meringue pie! And now, Costco has their own version that combines the tart lemon meringue with a delightful cheesecake base, and it’s oh-so-good!

Instagram user @costcodeals shared a video of Costco’s latest dessert, which is available in its bakery section. “NEW Lemon Meringue Cheesecake now at @Costco!!!” they wrote in the caption, adding that it’s “Soooo good!!”

In the video, you can see the delicious cheesecake topped with a swirly, golden-brown meringue. It’s made with lemon-flavored cheesecake with a lemon filing on a graham-cracker crust with a toasted meringue topping — is your mouth watering yet?! — and it’s available for just $19.99. So much lemon in one place is actually genius, and we are so excited to try it.

“We’ve got it at the Aloha location in Oregon. I can confirm, it is amazing! @costcodeals keep ‘em coming!” one person wrote.

Someone else suggested, “Who is in charge of their baking department? Give them a 4% raise!”

"Damn, they are really killing it!!!!!" another enthusiastically wrote, and we definitely agree!

A new Costco dessert that contains not one, but two of our favorite sweets? Yes, please! We can’t believe we’ve never thought of this combination before. And if their Irish Cream Cheesecake is any indication, we know it’ll be good!

Satisfy your sweet tooth with more awesome Costco bakery items seen in the gallery below.