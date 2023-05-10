The Costco Bakery’s Newest Pie Is Filled With Summer Fruit Flavor

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer is finally here, which means we’re ready to ditch the squash, apples, and rutabaga (everyone’s been feasting on rutabaga all winter, right?) in favor of our favorite warm-weather produce. We love tomatoes, peppers, and eggplants as much as anyone, and we’ll never say no to a ripe and juicy peach, but for our money nothing says “summer” quite so much as berries. Eaten by the fistful after a farmer’s market trip or turned into something sweet and delicious, there’s no denying the power of summer berries. So when we learned that the Costco bakery had just added a berry-filled new dessert to its shelves, we knew it was bound to be an immediate classic.

Costco already has a great track record with pies, from its decadent Mother’s Day dessert (a chocolate peanut butter mousse pie) to its most famous fall pie, pumpkin, which we get every year. So it makes sense that they’d add a berry pie option for the warmer months. Costco’s new Four Berry Pie is filled with strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and cranberries, which add a touch of tartness that balances out the sweetness of the other ingredients. These summery pies are perfect for a crowd, whether you’re buying for a picnic, a family barbecue, or a party. Each one weighs over four pounds, and costs $18.99.

As for the taste, Costco members (sign up for a membership here) so far seem to be big fans of the new four berry pie. “It was excellent,” said one customer on Reddit. “Complete hit in my house.” And Instagrammer CostcoHotFinds called it “delectable.”

This summer, if you want to get your summer fruit fix without having to worry about rolling out perfect pastry crust in a hot kitchen, head to Costco and pick up a four berry pie instead.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with more awesome Costco bakery items seen in the gallery below.

Related story Costco Brought Back One of Its Most Decadent Desserts Just in Time for Mother's Day

Watch: How to Make Sugar Cookie Berry Pizza