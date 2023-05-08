Martha Stewart Cookware Is Up to 75% off at Macy’s With Deals Starting at Just $6

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Is there anything Martha Stewart can’t do? From crafting to decorating to cooking to running an empire — plus, of course being BFFs with Snoop Dogg — we are in awe of her. So when we saw that tons of items from the Martha Stewart Collection are on sale at Macy’s right now, we had to check it out asap. Her cookware is known for being the perfect combo of form and function, just like Martha herself, and we were shocked at how low prices are for some truly covetable products.

This massive closeout sale of select items from the Martha Stewart Collection at Macy’s really has some incredible deals. From essential cooking utensils to stainless steel mixing bowls to a 12-piece cookware set for less than $125, you almost can’t afford not to buy something.

We’ve rounded up our favorites below, so check out the amazing deals and get ready to whip up some Martha Stewart approved recipes with cookware tools designed by the home expert herself.

9″ Silicone-Tip Tongs

Courtesy of Macy’s.

These stainless-steel Silicone-Tip Tongs will help you serve salad with ease or deftly flip your fried favorites. The tongs lock closed for easy storage.

Set of 2 Food Storage Canisters

Courtesy of Macy’s.

From coffee & tea to flour & sugar, this 2-piece food storage container set expertly houses the staples of any busy kitchen with airtight lids that keep moisture out.

Set of 2 Food Storage Canisters $6.53 Buy now

Set of 3 Non-Skid Mixing Bowls with Measurements

Courtesy of Macy’s.

These mixing bowls are made from classic stainless steel, but the thoughtfully designed silicone base keeps a nonskid bond with any surface. The bowls also feature helpful interior measurement markings.

Set of 3 Non-Skid Mixing Bowls with Measurements $20.63 Buy now

Enameled Cast Iron 2-Qt. Round Covered Dutch Oven

Courtesy of Macy’s.

Ideal for slow cooking your favorite dishes, this 2-quart covered Dutch oven from Martha Stewart Collection moves easily from oven to table while providing lasting beauty with your choice of ombré-colored exteriors with sleek stainless steel knobs. The heavy enamel-on-cast iron dish doesn’t need to be seasoned and is ready to use.

Enameled Cast Iron 2-Qt. Round Covered Dutch Oven $29.93 Buy now

16-Pc. Tool Set

Courtesy of Macy’s.

A complete collection of the essential utensils you need, from whisk to peeler to ice-cream scoop this 16-piece set from Martha Stewart Collection comes in a stylish silver-tone crock that keeps them handy on the counter.

16-Pc. Tool Set $50.93 Buy now

12-Pc. Mixed Material Cookware Set

Courtesy of Macy’s.

The Martha Stewart Collection brings together the best of cookware fabrications for today’s kitchen in a 12-piece cookware set that includes enameled cast iron and stainless steel pieces, plus a carbon steel cookie sheet.