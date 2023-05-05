If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Mother’s Day is approaching fast, and as usual we find ourselves wondering what the heck we’re going to do for the day that won’t end up running us ragged right before going back to work on Monday. Some people plan brunches, others make elaborate dinners, and still more shower their moms with gifts. But this year, there’s one thing every mom is bound to have on her list…Costco’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie. No, we’re not joking! This viral dessert was so popular, some stores even sold out. But there’s good news ahead for those who don’t want to deal with the fuss of baking on Mother’s Day.

Instagram account CostcoBuys has announced that the Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie is back in stock at Costco. The crust is filled with creamy peanut butter mousse, chocolate mousse, and peanut butter frosting, for what’s basically the pie version of a peanut butter cup candy.

It’s the perfect dessert for a crowd, weighing in at 4.5 pounds, and it’s so rich-tasting that most people report cutting it into small wedges to serve, so it goes a long way. For $20, that’s not a bad deal. You can treat all of the moms in your life to dessert with one of these bad boys, or better yet, get one for yourself (and you can sign up for a Costco membership here).

What if you desperately want to taste this ambrosial dessert from Costco, but are worried that it’s actually too much pie? The good news is that not only does this pie freeze well, it’s actually delicious eaten while frozen, too! Just take slices out of the freezer and let them thaw for a few minutes, then dig in and enjoy for a treat some say tastes like frozen custard.

If there’s one thing everyone loves at a celebration, it’s dessert. Cement your position as mom’s favorite this year (we kid!) with a Costco Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie for Mother’s Day.

