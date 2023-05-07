This Under-the-Radar Blender Cured My Vitamix Lust & It’s on Sale for Just $99

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are small kitchen appliances that live in my cupboards, under-used and under-loved (I’m looking at you, waffle iron) and then there are the workhorses that never leave the counter. For me, a trusty blender falls into that latter category. I’m not exaggerating when I say I use my blender almost daily — my family and I love smoothies for breakfast, and my teen makes a protein shake most nights as a second dinner. Because of this, I’ve long lusted after a Vitamix blender, but I haven’t been able to bring myself to splurge on such a pricy item. Luckily, after getting the opportunity to try the Brandless Pro-Blender, I no longer feel the need to.

Brandless Pro-Blender Features

Having used the Brandles Pro-Blender for several months now, I can say that it pulverizes my favorite smoothie ingredients — from fresh spinach and kale to ice cubes and frozen fruit — with ease thanks to its 6 stainless steel blades and powerful 1500 watts/2 horsepower motor. (For comparison, that’s on par with Vitamix models like the Vitamix VM0197 Explorian, with 1400 watts, and the Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series, with 1500 watts.)

Now, as I’ve said, I’ve never actually owned a Vitamix, so I can’t offer a direct comparison with that brand, but I can say that, not surprisingly, this blender is in a class above the other inexpensive blenders I’ve owned that had less-powerful motors. The blenders of my past couldn’t fully pulverize ice or make leafy greens completely disappear into my smoothie concoctions, no matter how long I blended. That’s not the case with the Brandless. And friends, the price truly can’t be beaten: Although it retails for $199 — a fair price for the quality, in my opinion — right now you can get the Brandless Pro-Blender for just $99. That’s a 50 percent savings!

Brandless Pro-Blender

Brandless Pro-Blender $99 Buy now

Beyond smoothies, I appreciate the fact that the Brandless Pro-Blender has a big carafe — 64 ounces — that’s handy when pureeing soups. It’s also made of BPA-free plastic and is dishwasher safe, although I hand-wash mine because I don’t own a dishwasher.

This blender also boasts lots of 5-star reviews, with one fan likening it to a “commercial grade appliance” and another writing, “I’ve only had it a couple weeks but holy moly this thing is powerful! To be honest it’s almost scary to turn on full speed.” Still another said, “The price of Vitamix blenders kept me from buying one – I feel like this is JUST like that blender for a fraction of the cost. I use this daily for green smoothies. I also blended oatmeal pancake mix and next up is trying to make a soup.”

If you’re in the same situation — looking for an uber-powerful blender but not wanting to drop hundreds of dollars — give the Brandless Pro-Blender a try, and raise a (delicious, smoothie-filled) glass to your savings.

