Martha Stewart Just Revealed How She Really Feels About ‘Skinnygirl’ Cocktails & We’re Shook

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We love a nice bottle of rosé on a summer evening as much as anyone, but at the end of the day, we’re really cocktail people through and through. But not all drinks are created equal, as anyone who’s ever ordered a whiskey sour at a dive bar and nearly choked to death on the artificial citrus sour mix can tell you. When it comes to making great cocktails, it’s all about your mixers, and according to Martha Stewart, fresh is best. We recently had a chance to sit down for a cocktail demonstation and lunch with Stewart at her elegant restaurant The Bedford by Martha Stewart inside the Paris Las Vegas hotel and casino, and not only did she share her tips for making the best cocktails at home, she also threw some serious shade at her former “Apprentice” Bethenny Frankel.

Justina Huddleston/SheKnows.

Stewart was setting up to share how she makes her signature Meyer Lemon Drop cocktail, which she made with Belvedere Polish vodka (an homage to Stewart’s Polish heritage), Meyer lemon juice, Meyer lemon syrup, and Cointreau. “I like really good cocktails,” Stewart shared, saying that when she’s hosting, “The drinks are always fresh, they’re always made out of fresh lemon and lime juice.” We’re not surprised to hear that Stewart opts for only the best and freshest ingredients, but she wasn’t afraid to really drive the point home.

Justina Huddleston/SheKnows.

“NO mixes allowed, okay…I don’t care what ‘Skinnygirl’ tells you.” When we say literally everyone in the room started laughing in surprise and delight at Stewart’s shade, we’re not lying. “You know she was one of my ‘Apprentices,'” Stewart said, referring to her stint on the reality show. “She did NOT win…she didn’t win…but she’s had a great career if you know who I’m talking about.” And just in case there was maybe like one person in the room who didn’t know, Stewart made it explicit: “Bethenny.”

Bethenny Frankel, for those who aren’t sure, was a star of The Real Housewives of New York City, though these days she’s just as well known for being the founder of Skinnygirl cocktails, which makes lower calorie ready-to-serve cocktails, wines, and even vodka.

But those pre-made cocktails just don’t fly with Martha. Your ingredients should be “always fresh,” and after having a sip of the Meyer Lemon Drop cocktails, we could see why she’s so strict about how her drinks are made (according to Stewart you need to shake the cocktail shaker no more and no less than 60 times) — the results are nothing short of perfection.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: