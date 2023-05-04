Costco’s Newest Flavored Almonds Taste Like Your Favorite Ice Cream Truck Treat

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re big snack people, which means our cupboards are always stocked with tasty little treats we’ve picked up at Costco. Coconut Thinsters? You know it. The big tub of Sanders Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels? It’s a permanent addition. But one of our favorite snacks to pick up at Costco is nuts of all kinds, from plain unsalted nuts for baking, to flavored almonds. Like seriously, we had so many Sconza Lemoncello Almonds from Costco during the holiday season we nearly started turning lemon yellow. But now, there’s a new sweet almond treat on Costco shelves, and the flavor will remind you of your favorite nostalgic ice cream truck treat.

Costco’s new Orange Dream Almonds from Edward Marc Chocolatier feature roasted almonds that are covered in an orange cream coating that tastes just like the Creamsicle ice cream pops we used to get from the ice cream truck as kids. Each bag weighs in at a hefty two pounds, and costs just $14.99. When’s the last time you could get two pounds of even plain almonds for a price that low?

If you’re not a Costco member, but love the sound of citrusy sweet nuts to have on hand for snacking, we did find a few alternatives online. First up is the OG Costco flavored almonds, the Lemoncello Almonds from Sconza, which feature roasted almonds covered in white chocolate and lemon cream.

Courtesy of Sconza.

Sconza Lemoncello Almonds $19.99 Buy now

But if it’s really that creamiscle, dreamsicle flavor profile you’re after, you could also try Sahale Snacks Tangerine Vanilla Cashew Macadamia snack mix. It gets its flavor from real tangerine powder and juice, along with natural vanilla extract and pure ground Madagascar vanilla beans.

Courtesy of Sahale Snacks.

Sahale Snacks Tangerine Vanilla Cashew Macadamia Snack Mix $14.43 Buy now

All we know is that from pool days to picnics, beach vacations to working from home in the air conditioning, flavored nuts are one snack we’re definitely going to keep on hand all summer.

Before you go, check out our gallery below: