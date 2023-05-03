If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s always hard to come up with the perfect Mother’s Day gift idea, though that doesn’t mean we’ll ever stop trying to get mom something that will delight her. But lately we’ve realized that sometimes, the best Mother’s Day gifts are ones that are experiential, be it a meal out, a trip somewhere, tickets to a special event, or the best gift of all: a delicious sweet treat. There are lots of routes you can go (we love these Mother’s Day Gift Boxes from Giada De Laurentiis), but Ina Garten just shared what she thinks you should make mom for the holiday — her “iconic” coconut cake.

Garten’s coconut cake was inspired by the coconut cupcakes she sold at her Hamptons gourmet shop, Barefoot Contessa (that’s where her TV show got its name!). Her full cake version is just as good as the cupcakes, with layers of light-as-air coconut sponge, creamy coconut buttercream, and a topping of shredded coconut. She serves it with a simple raspberry sauce and fresh raspberries, though you could really choose just about any fresh fruit garnish you’d like, from caramelized pineapple slices to sour cherry compote.

What if you aren’t a great baker, or just know you won’t have time to churn out a picture-perfect cake for the big day? Garten shared that as long as it’s orderded in the next 5 days, her iconic Coconut Cake is available on Goldbelly and will arrive before Mother’s Day.

What if your mom just isn’t a fan of coconut? Well, don’t tell Ina. But you can also nab one of Garten’s other classic desserts on Goldbelly: Beatty’s Chocolate Cake. It’s a truly luxurious chocolate cake with rich, moist layers of cake and a creamy, dreamy chocolate buttercream frosting.

Skip the annoyingly crowded brunch and tacky jewelry this year and get mom a Mother’s Day gift she’ll actually love: a sweet, delicious treat from America’s sweetheart Ina Garten.

