Amazon Is Now Selling a Vintage-Inspired Heritage Tupperware Container Set & Shoppers Say the ‘Quality Is Amazing’

Tupperware is one of those classic brands that manages to be both modern and retro at the same time. It’s immediately recognizable and everyone has the brand’s food containers in their kitchen. Even, the marvelous Mrs. Maisel, a.k.a. Midge is a fan — and Tupperware’s gorgeous new collection is a nod to what she would have had in her kitchen cupboards.

Tupperware launched its iconic Heritage Bowls in a new vintage colorway, just in time for the fifth and final season of Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Available on Amazon, with the show being a Prime Video original production, Tupperware is inviting you to “Stock your fridge like Midge.”

Tupperware has stood the test of time as a beloved brand since 1946. And since The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel started streaming into our homes in 2017, Midge has captured the hearts of viewers inspired by her journey from housewife to stand-up comic. This quirky character, portrayed by Rachel Brosnahan, is so relatable as a wife, mom, and overall smart lady determined to make her own way through life in the 1950s and ’60s. And one familiar event in the lives of women during those decades? The Tupperware Party. In Season 4, Midge, struggling to pay the bills after a career setback, actually becomes a Tupperware representative, and hosts the classic party to sell the storage containers!

We wonder if Brosnahan snagged any of those retro containers from the set along with some of Midge’s clothes, rings, and art? She should have!

Based on the original mid-century sets like Midge was shilling, the Tupperware Heritage Collection is a set of five nesting bowls in a vintage colorway with the classic Tupperware sunburst lid design. Beyond being pastel pretty, the food storage containers have all of Tupperware’s functionality. The signature Instant Seal Lids provide air-tight storage, avoiding spills in the refrigerator and on the go while locking in freshness and flavor. The container seals instantly with one press in the middle of the lid, and there’s also a ridge at the rim for a secure, comfortable grip.

Designed with your needs in mind, the bowls are stackable when lidded and nestable for efficient storage when not in use. And despite being vintage-inspired, this modern set is dishwasher safe for easy and effective cleaning. The sturdy BPA-free material holds up use after use, and wash after wash.

“I have never owned a Tupperware Set, but both my mom and mother-in-law have had theirs for well over 30 years,” explained one five-star reviewer on Amazon. “While watching The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel I saw that Tupperware made this vintage-inspired set, so I jumped on it, and I love it so much! It is such a beautiful set, made in the US, and the quality is amazing. I am so glad that I got it and I hope to preserve it as well as my family does.”

Um, okay, we didn’t know food storage containers could make us teary-eyed, but awwwww … So sweet! Tupperware is a family tradition and an American institution, people — don’t miss out on this gorgeous set.