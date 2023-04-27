The Pioneer Woman Just Showed Us a Totally Mess-Free Way to Prep & Cook Omelets

When you think about a quick and easy breakfast, an omelet probably doesn’t come to mind. You have to chop your veggies, whisk your eggs, and babysit the thing while it cooks in your frying pan. Toast or cereal is just so much easier. But Ree Drummond found a way to make omelets fast, easy, and pretty much mess-free to prepare — and oddly enough, plastic bags are part of the recipe.

The Pioneer Woman’s Omelet in a Bag recipe is ideal for those who love to meal prep because everything is assembled ahead of time. First, you chop up your veggies of choice — Drummond uses green bell peppers, mushrooms, tomato, chives and green onion, but you can use whatever veggies you prefer or have in the fridge. And she recommends chopping the vegetables up fairly small so that they cook evenly when the time comes.

Then, it’s time to assemble in the bag. Make sure that you’re using a bag that is okay to boil (it should say so on the packaging) and then crack your eggs straight into the open bag and give them a gentle whisk. Add your vegetables and some cheese, then seal the whole thing up.

You can store these pre-mixed omelet bags in the fridge for a day or two, making them perfect for a grab-and-go breakfast meal. And when you’re ready to eat, bring a pot of water up to a simmer and drop the bags right into the water. Let the contents cook through and then let the finished omelet fall right out of the bag onto your plate. It really doesn’t get much easier than that!

Grab Drummond’s full recipe for Omelet in a Bag here and get meal prepping. Compared to a bagged omelet, cereal and toast don’t stand a chance.