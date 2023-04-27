Costco Just Added a Brand New Bakery Item & Shoppers Are Giving It Rave Reviews

Lemon lovers, listen up. Costco just dropped a brand-new bakery item that is going to knock your socks off. It’s sweet, it’s tart, and shoppers can’t get enough of it. It’s called the Lemon Blueberry Loaf and for only $9, you can experience what heaven tastes like.

Spotted by the creator behind the @costcobuys Instagram account, the Kirkland Signature Lemon Blueberry Loaf is available at select Costco stores for just $8.99 It’s made with lemon batter, butter streusel, blueberries, and lemon icing. So basically, it’s the perfect pastry to eat while enjoying a warm and sunny summer morning.

“ITS SOOOOO GOOOODDDDDDDDDD!!!” one person commented on the @costcobuys post. Another person added, “This was heavenly! Highly recommend. Another win for Costco!”

And someone else said, “This thing is a crime. It’s soooo good and moist and the lemon flavor is on point. I’m a sucker for lemon blueberry and this was excellent.” With another adding, “Oh my GODDDD why do they keep coming out with this yummy goodness when I’m trying to get in a bikini this summer.”

And because the Lemon Blueberry Loaf comes in its own baking tin, you can even throw it in the oven when you get home to warm everything up and enhance the deliciousness (or criminal-ness, if you’re the person above). Or, as someone else mentioned in the comments, you could even lean into the richness and use pieces of this loaf for French toast. Don’t mind the drool.

Head to your local Costco to see if the Kirkland Signature Lemon Blueberry Loaf is in stock and ready for you to take home and enjoy. And don't forget to pick up an extra just in case your first one suddenly disappears.

