If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If warm weather has you craving a summertime cocktail, then you need to check out this company that specializes in making ultra-concentrated cocktail mixers before you hit the liquor store. Rather than having to lug home giant bottles of all your favorite drink mixes, Brella’s pocket-size mixers pack 15 drinks’ worth of punch in each 60 mL bottle. And each flavor is free from sugar and calories and is completely gluten-free and vegan.

Brella works in the same way your favorite squeeze-and-go water flavoring concentrates do, but Brella’s concentrates are made to taste just like your favorite spiked beverage. Just squeeze one drop into a glass of your spirit and soda of choice (or skip the spirits for a non-alcoholic version) and give it a stir. Voila! You have a delicious summery cocktail in the same amount of time it takes for you to say cheers!

And the bottles are the perfect size to take with you anywhere. Bring them to the beach, a picnic, a backyard barbecue, or even on a plane. Yes, they’re TSA-friendly!

Right now, you can grab a variety pack that comes with a bottle of Margarita concentrate, which consists of Calamansi lime and blue agave and goes great with tequila and soda, and a bottle of Tiki concentrate, a blend of spices and tropical fruit for your dark rum and club mixture, for just $22. Remember, that’s 30 drinks in just two bottles!

Image: Brella

Brella Variety Pack $22 Buy now

And more flavors of Brella mixers are on the way. The company, which just launched in January, is currently cooking up Mule, Apertif, Mimosa, Bellini, and Mojito concentrates, which will be released ASAP. You can sign up for the newsletter on Brella’s website to stay in the know about when these flavors are about to drop.

Take your favorite cocktail with you no matter what kind of fun summer has in store and add "pocket mixologist" to your resume.

