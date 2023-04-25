Valerie Bertinelli Turned the Viral Baked Feta Pasta Into a Dip That Is Perfect for Summer Party Season

If you were on the internet about a year ago, then you became very much so aware of the baked feta pasta recipe that became an overnight viral hit. The original recipe was incredibly basic and just included cherry tomatoes, a block of feta cheese, some salt, pepper, and olive oil, all baked and served over pasta. But it has since taken on new life in so many different ways, and Valerie Bertinelli’s take on the viral sensation has it in appetizer form with a few more savory, delicious ingredients included.

“This is real one-dish wonder,” Bertinelli called her Herby Baked Feta Dip with Tomatoes, Peppers, and Olives recipe, which you can grab in full on the Food Network website.

Similar to the original recipe, Bertinelli bakes a block of feta in a baking dish surrounded by cherry tomatoes. But she also works in kalamata olives, diced roasted red peppers, and chopped garlic.

“I want to get these into bite-size pieces, but I want to see the slices of garlic in the dip,” she said in a video posted to the Food Network Instagram page.

When the dish is pulled out of the oven after a thorough bake, Bertinelli then breaks up the block of feta and melds it with the other flavors that have been simmering around it. To bring some lightness back to the dip, she sprinkles a bit of chopped parsley, basil, and chives over the top before serving. “It’s nice to have a little a little freshness,” Bertinelli said in the video.

She served her dip with bits of sourdough bread, but you can eat this with crackers, chips, or even bring it back full circle and stir in some pasta.

This is the perfect appetizer to bring to your next dinner party — but be careful because it might just outshine the entire meal!

