Martha Stewart’s Savory Pop Tart Recipe Is the Perfect On-the-Go Breakfast for Busy Families

As a kid, there was nothing better than chowing down on a Pop-Tart on the way to school. Now, as an adult, you can indulge in the same breakfast you loved in your youth, but in an upgraded, homemade form. Martha Stewart concocted a delicious savory hand pie recipe that will bring you back to the good old days while setting you up for success for the work day ahead.

“Your breakfast game is about to be forever changed,” the caption of an April 24 post on Stewart’s official Instagram page reads. “Say hello to the new savory pop tart: our breakfast sandwich in hand-pie form filled with sausage, egg, and cheese in an oh-so-flaky crust. You can also go vegetarian by swapping out the sausage for sautéed kale or any leftover cooked vegetables hanging out in the fridge.”

Sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich meets classic Pop-Tart? Sign us up.

The filling you choose is completely up to you, but the preparation remains roughly the same. For a classic sausage, egg, and cheese version, scramble up your eggs in a medium-heat pan, adding salt and pepper before scrambling. When the eggs are nearly cooked, sprinkle in your cheese of choice, alongside some chopped chives and bits of sausage. Bacon bits would work well in this filling, too.

For the pastry dough, Stewart recommends using a mixture of both whole-wheat and all-purpose flour, though you can choose to just use all-purpose if that’s what you have on hand. The dough comes together with cold butter and a bit of water and can be refrigerated for up to one day before you prepare your hand pies (or frozen for up to one month). You can grab the full recipe for the dough and the filling here.

When you’re ready to assemble your savory pockets, you can follow this step-by-step provided by Stewart’s website. The final result will look so professional, the nostalgia may hit a bit too hard. Related story Martha Stewart Opts for This Cult-Fave Lip Liner Over Lipstick To Give Her the “Perfect Pout” That Lasts All Day

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: