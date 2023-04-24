Walmart Is Having an Epic Sale on All Types of Grills & Even Blackstones Are Deeply Discounted

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer may still technically be a few months away, but who says you have to wait for Nothing says summer quite like a backyard barbeque, and luckily for us, Walmart has our backs with an incredible sale on grills, outdoor cooking griddles (yes, even the TikTok-famous Blackstone!), and more.

ASMOKE Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker

ASMOKE Grill and Smoker

If you are looking to impress your guests with rich, flavorful proteins, this ASMOKE Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker is sure to do the job. Right now, customers can save $100 and receive a grill cover, gloves, two heat probs, meat tongs, and meat claws with their purchase. The grill and smoker boasts the ability to BBQ, bake, roast, braise, smoke, sear, broil, and char-grill–making your cooking options endless with it.

Pop in some apple wood pellets for gourmet, mouthwatering flavor while you can count on its innovative technology to keep the proper temperature without fear of flare-ups.

ASMOKE Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker $399 Buy now

Sophia & William 2-Burner Gas Grill and Griddle Combo

Sophia & William Gas Grill and Griddle

For those of us with smaller outdoor spaces, check out this Sophia & William 2-Burner Gas Grill and Griddle Combo. Its compact design and quick heat-up abilities will have you creating delicious meals in no time. Save over $70 right now.

Sophia & William 2-Burner Gas Grill and Griddle Combo with Wheels $153.99 Buy now

Expert Grill Heavy Duty 24-inch Charcoal Grill

Expert Charcoal Grill

For those home chefs who prefer a charcoal grill, look no further than this Expert Grill Heavy Duty 24-inch Charcoal Grill. With 372 sq. inch of main cooking surface, it makes the perfect centerpiece for a large backyard gathering.

The grill features a lid thermometer to make tracking heat exceptionally simple. Along the side, you will find a foldable shelf that works perfectly for platters and marinades.

Expert Grill Heavy Duty 24-Inch Charcoal Grill $96 Buy now

Pit Boss Lexington 540 sq. inch Wood Pellet Grill with Flame Broiler and Meat Probe

Pit Boss Wood Pellet Grill

This Pit Boss Lexington 540 sq. inch Wood Pellet Grill with Flame Broiler and Meat Probe has a double decker set-up of porcelain-coated surfaces. When trying to maintain the perfect sear and internal temperature, you’ll love the ease of the innovative slide plate flame broiler that allows you to switch between indirect and direct heat. The all-natural hardwood pellets will give everything you grill a deep, rich aroma.

Pit Boss Lexington 540 Sq. In. Wood Pellet Grill With Flame Broiler and Meat Probe $267 Buy now

Blackstone Adventure Ready 2-Burner 28” Griddle Cooking Station

Blackstone Griddle Cooking Station

If you are searching for a grill made simple and you want an even cooking surface, save $30 on this Blackstone Adventure Ready 2-Burner 28” Griddle Cooking Station. The griddle surface will allow you to nearly anything from pancakes to flatbread pizzas, while the stainless steel burners ensure even heat distribution. If that hasn’t sold you yet, the rear grease management system makes for the easiest clean-up.

Blackstone Adventure Ready 2-Burner 28″ Griddle Cooking Station $197 Buy now

Any of these grills are sure to make the perfect addition to your backyard space or neighborhood cookout.