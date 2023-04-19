The TikTok-Famous Chili Oil That Shoppers Call a ‘Must Have’ Is Now Available on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Are you feeling uninspired in the kitchen lately? Cooking the same meals over and over again can get boring, but it can be tough to know where to start when it comes to trying new things. Whether you’re someone who loves to cook and wants to branch out, or you just need some new ideas for weeknight dinners, there are plenty of ways to add some excitement to your meals without spending hours in the kitchen. And we might just have the easiest option ever: Just order this chili oil sauce on Amazon and try it on everything.

Yep, that’s it! Widely hailed as “good on everything,” Fly by Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp is an all-natural chili sauce with deep umami flavors. Crafted in small batches in Chengdu. it’s intensely flavorful yet not off-the-charts spicy — it’ll just make your food taste bolder. The mix of oil and crispy bits is obviously good on Chinese food like noodles and dumplings, but you can also put it on eggs, salads, pizza, and even ice cream.

Crazy, right? But maybe not. The Fly by Jing chili oil sauce is a popular ingredient in TikTok recipes, like this one for Chili Crisp Chicken Bowls. So easy!

The sauce’s yummy flavor comes from a blend of premium chilis, including the Erjingtao, a staple in Sichuan cuisine known for its intense fragrance, mild heat and superlative flavor. Its tongue-tingling Sichuan pepper is hand-harvested just once a year, and is so rare it was once given exclusively as a tribute to the Emperor. Cultivated in Sichuan for thousands of years, Tianfu Rapoil is a cooking oil prized for its nutrient density, being high in vitamin E and omega 3 and 6 fatty acids. Fly by Jing also contains black soybeans preserved with salt, a signature of Sichuan cuisine, that pack a powerful umami flavor punch.

As one Amazon reviewer says, “Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp is a must have addition to everyone’s pantry.”

Fly By Jing was founded in 2019 by Jing herself, who was inspired by the amazing flavors in her hometown of Chengdu and its famous “fly” restaurants — soulful hole-in-the-wall eateries so good they attract diners like flies.

“I wanted to share the nuance and complexity of Sichuan flavors with the world,” Jing says, “and show that ‘Made in China’ can mean the highest quality products made with all natural ingredients without any artificial preservatives or flavor shortcuts.”

The New York Times even said, “Your home cooking needs Chili Crisp.” And now that Fly by Jing is available on Amazon, you could be making delicious food with the chili sauce as soon as tomorrow! What are you waiting for?