Aldi Just Dropped Two New Dessert Dips That Are Perfect for Summer Entertaining

Blame it on the sunshine or all the fresh fruits in season, but something about summertime kicks our sugar cravings in high gear. Now your sweet tooth has an extra reason to get excited — and it’s all thanks to Aldi! Your favorite grocery store now has delightful new dessert dips, and we are ready to stock up for the summer.

Instagram user @aldi.mademedoit spotted the dips last week from brand Park Street Deli in two new flavors: Lemon Bar and Carrot Cake. They look so good! Lemon Bar is made with Neufchâtel cheese, which is soft and creamy like cream cheese, and lemon and brown sugar crumbles. Yum! For those who enjoy their desserts on the spicier side, try the Carrot Cake dip. This one is made with Neufchâtel cheese, carrots, walnuts, brown sugar, and spices.

Both dips are recommend to be served with graham crackers, fruit, and pretzels, but you could also serve it with bagels, vanilla wafers, cinnamon bread, or anything else your heart desires. In fact, make a dessert charcuterie board with a little of everything at your next brunch or pool party. Your guests will love the sugar rush that tastes like a slice of cake, with just 80 calories per serving.

If these dessert dips are anything like Aldi’s previous offerings (@aldi.mademedoit says the pumpkin pie flavor is their “favorite one!”), then you know it’ll be good.

One person commented, “Omg I’ve only tried the lemon one it is DELICIOUS 😋 definitely recommend for lemon lovers.”

Another wrote that the flavor of the carrot cake dip "is awesome!" but they thought the "shreds of carrot" were too big. Someone else echoed that sentiment, writing, "We loved the 🍋 lemon one but not the 🥕 one. The carrot one is very spice forward and has carrot chunks/shreds in it which made for a strange texture with the cream cheese." But if you are a huge carrot cake fan, this would not be a downside at all!

Aldi’s dessert dips make for the perfect little treat this summer, and we can’t wait to try them!

