Nancy Fuller’s 4-Ingredient Creamy Goat Cheese Dip Is Perfect for Summer Snacking

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re always looking for more ways to add veggies and whole grains to our weekly menu, and one of the best ways to do so is to amp up our snacking routine. And as unappealing as a handful of baby carrots or a few crispy seeded crackers might sound on their own, add in a dip and you’ve suddenly got a snack so tasty, people actually serve it at parties. A delicious, creamy dip can make any snack taste better, but we think it’s the perfect accompaniment to classic crudite like carrot sticks, broccoli florets, and slices of red bell pepper. And instead of opting for a weird jar of shelf-stable dip in the chips aisle, we think you should treat yourself. Nancy Fuller‘s creamy goat cheese dip is just the ticket, and even better? It calls for just 4-ingredients, making it practically as easy to serve as opening the tub of pre-made dip you might get at the store.

You might recognize Nancy Fuller from her various judging gigs on various Food Network cooking competition shows, or from her own series Farmhouse Rules. These days, Fuller (who is also a cookbook author) shares lots of delicious recipes on social media. And it makes sense that, being a farm girl herself, her dip recipe calls for tangy goat cheese.

Courtesy of Grand Central Publishing.

Farmhouse Rules: Simple, Seasonal Meals for the Whole Family by Nancy Fuller $22.50 Buy now

Fuller tames the goat cheese slightly by adding some creamy ricotta to the mix, then seasons the dip simply with lemon juice and lemon zest (we’re counting that as one ingredient, because they come from the same lemon), and sliced scallions. She adds salt and pepper to taste, though you could add a lot of other spices and dry or fresh herbs to this easy goat cheese dip recipe to customize it.

Courtesy of Mary’s Gone Crackers.

Mary’s Gone Crackers Super Seed 2-Pack $19.97 Buy now

As for dipping, Fuller says her favorite crackers are from Mary’s Gone Crackers, but any crispy cracker that can provide a textural counterpoint to the creamy dip will do. And, we think the natural sweetness of many different raw veggies would shine when paired with this tangy goat cheese dip. It’s the perfect way to eat a rainbow of veg you might not usually snack on.

However you serve it, we have a feeling that Nancy Fuller’s easy, 4-ingredient homemade dip recipe will convince you to swear off the jarred stuff for good.

Before you go, shop some of our favorite items on Amazon below.

Related story This $10 Cooling Mat for Pets Is a Summer Must-Have & It's Almost 50% Off Right Now on Amazon

Watch: We Tried Ina Garten’s Overnight Mac & Cheese & We Totally Get Why It Broke the Internet