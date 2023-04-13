Costco’s Newest Summer Side Dish Is Great for Bbqs & Lunches Too

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer barbecues and picnics may have a casual vibe, but anyone who has hosted either knows just how much work goes into the perfect outdoor dining event. If you’re grilling, you have to deal with propane or charcoal, marinades and skewers, and cooking while you have company. If you’re picnicking, you have to pack everything up, bring things to sit on, make sure you have sunscreen and bug spray…it’s a lot. One way to make it easier? Focus on the entrees, and let Costco do the side dish heavy lifting for you. There are always a ton of Costco side dish options to choose from, but their new Mediterannean Orzo Salad might just be the best yet.

We first learned of the new Costco side dish from Instagram account CostcoHotFinds. “This one is amazing,” they said of the pre-made Mediterranean Orzo Salad, which can be found in the deli area. It’s “the perfect side dish to take to those summer bbq’s.”

The salad is loaded with flavorful ingredients, including orzo, olives, cherry tomatoes, salami, feta cheese, spinach, and more. It’s sold by weight, at $6.49 a pound. And while it’s delicious enough on its own, some Instagrammers had ideas for how to elevate it even more.

“I just bought this,” shared one commenter. “It’s sooooo good but I figured how to make it better! Buy a rotisserie chicken and bag of spinach to add in!” That would transform it into more of an entree salad, which is perfect for summer dining and weekday lunches alike.

It could also be delicious served in your favorite flatbread as a wrap, stuffed into juicy hollowed-out tomatoes, or used as a bed for a big slab of roasted salmon. There’s really no limit to what you can do with it.

But what if you're not a Costco member (get your card here)? Others in the comments mentioned that "Sam's Club has the best Mediterranean kale pasta salad," and there were fans of Safeway's version, too. Wherever you find it, it looks like this just might be the summer of the Mediterranean pasta salad.

