Pick up This 4.8-Star $300 Set of ‘Extra Sharp’ Knives for Just $80 at Walmart

Home chefs know that a good set of quality knives usually sets you back several hundred dollars. And the stainless steel FETERVIC knives are one such set. But right now, when you shop at Walmart, you can score a 16-piece set of FETERVIC kitchen knives for way less than its original price of $300 so you can chop, dice, and slice like a pro without needing that celebrity chef paycheck.

The FETERVIC Knife Block Set comes with all the essentials — a chef knife, a bread knife, a santoku knife, a slicing knife, a utility knife, a paring knife, kitchen shears, a boning knife, sharpening steel, steak knives, and of course, a gorgeous block to keep them all in. Each knife is made with hand-forged and polished stainless steel and features a beautifully carved wood handle that butts up seamlessly with the blade, making these knives a breeze to clean.

And you can grab the entire 16-piece set for just $80, which is a whopping 73 percent off its original price of $300.

And these knives are the real deal with a 4.8-star rating. One five-star reviewer said these knives are “extra sharp,” adding, “These knives are a steal for the price. They are a very sturdy set of knives. The wooden handles are a huge plus. You’re not getting some cheap plastic. Excellent purchase and I plan to buy more to give away as gifts!”

Another reviewer wrote, “The knives are beautiful [and] they are just as described. The handles are comfortable, [have a] nice grip and are very sharp. Best knife set I ever bought.”

This deal won't last forever, so if you're in the market for a new set of knives, strike while the iron is hot and save hundreds.

