Giada De Laurentiis Just Dropped Mother’s Day Gift Boxes Filled With Hand-Picked Italian Goodies

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re on the hunt for a Mother’s Day gift that is really going to wow your mom this year, then it’s time to check out Giadzy. The Italian grocery site headed by Giada De Laurentiis is packed with delicious authentic pasta, olive oils, chocolates, and more goodies anyone who loves Italian food will love. And the Giadzy team even put together two Mother’s Day gift boxes to celebrate and give back to Mom.

The Baciami, Mama! Gift Box comes with all the fixings to show your mom you really care (and that you love her cooking!). Baciami means “kiss me” in Italian and is embroidered on a bright yellow apron that comes in the box. The gift box also includes biscotti and chocolates for your mom to enjoy while pampering herself.

Image: Giadzy

Baciami, Mama! Gift Box $120 Buy now

Treat your mom to a day of rest and relaxation with Giadzy’s Italiana Spa Day for Mama Kit. It comes with all the ingredients to make De Laurentiis’ DIY olive oil and rice flour face scrub as well as Sicilian lavender, which she can use to run a Roman-style bath. And, of course, no spa day would be complete without a little bit of chocolate, and the hazelnut chocolates included in this kit are top-notch.

Image: Giadzy

Italiana Spa Day for Mama Kit $90 Buy now

If you don’t want to commit to a full box, then there are also a few stand-alone gifts that any mother would love to receive for Mother’s Day. One is the Gianduja Assorted Chocolate Box from Guido Gobino. This box comes with an assortment of Gobino’s five recipes of Tourinot chocolate, all arranged by hand. Flavors range from creamy white chocolate to super-dark, so it’s going to be hard for your mom to pick a favorite.

Image: Guido Gobino

Guido Gobino Gianduja Assorted Chocolate Box $66 Buy now

The Olive Oil Italy Tour Gift Set from Galateo & Friends is ideal for any mom who is olive oil obsessed. She can try four different flavors of extra virgin olive oil including two lighter fruity oils, a green-hued oil with a more bitter and spicey taste, and an even deeper green oil that marries both fruity and spicey together. Taste testing party, anyone?

Image: Galateo & Friends

Galateo & Friends Olive Oil Italy Tour Gift Set $90 Buy now

Another great option for chocolate lovers is the Heart-Shaped Tin with Assorted Chocolates from Venchi. This is a delicious choice if your mom is a fan of milk and dark chocolates, as this tin is filled with those two varieties made with the best chocolate sourced from around the world. Plus, each chocolate is shaped like a heart, so your mom will be reminded of your love every time she opens one up! Related story This Chic Celeb-Loved Belt Bag Now Comes in a Gorgeous Barbiecore Pink & Even Barbie Would Want One In Her Closet

Image: Venchi

Venchi Heart-Shaped Tin with Assorted Chocolates $39 Buy now

Finally, you can grab Mom something useful by picking up the Centonze Sicilian DOP-certified Valle del Belice extra virgin olive oil. Described by Giadzy as “intense and fruity,” this olive oil can easily stand alone on pasta or bread, it’s that tasty.

Image: Centonze

Centonze Sicilian DOP Valle del Belice Extra Virgin Olive Oil $30 Buy now

No matter which gift you decide to go with, your mom is absolutely going to love it. You can preorder the gift sets now and they’ll be shipped the week of April 17, or pick up a few individual items now to stock up ahead of time. This will be most the delicious Mother’s Day yet!

In search of more summer recipes? Giada De Laurentiis has plenty: