Costco Is Selling a Paleo Orange Chicken Meal Shortcut Fans Are Calling ‘Delicious’

There’s nothing worse than finding yourself at the end of a busy day, hungry, with no easy dinners on hand. And unfortunately, most of the fast dinner options we do have to choose from, from frozen pizzas to take-out, aren’t exactly what we’d call nutritious. So we’re always on the lookout for truly quick and easy dinner ideas that will give us a healthy boost instead of knocking us onto the couch for the rest of the night (not that there’s anything wrong with some quality post-dinner couch time — we just like it to be a choice, not a necessity!). Now, Costco is selling a tasty paleo version of one of our favorite take-out dishes, and it can be ready to eat in just five minutes.

Costco is selling the new Kevin’s Paleo Orange Chicken entrees for $13.99. Each package contains two pounds of seasoned chicken breast meat, which is pre-cooked, and orange sauce. All you need to do to prepare the meal is reheat the chicken in a skillet or in the microwave, then add the sauce. Kevin’s entrees are paleo and keto-certified, gluten-free, soy-free, and are never made with refined sugars.

Costco members can find this new flavor in stores, but it looks like it might be a Costco exclusive (orange chicken isn’t even listed on the Kevin’s Natural Foods website yet). However, the brand has an online shop offering all sorts of other quick paleo meals, from Paleo Beef Bolognese and Chicken Pasta Primavera, to Korean BBQ Chicken.

You can also buy a bundle of their eight most popular entrees, which makes 16 servings, then stash them in the freezer for those busy nights when you’re starving but don’t want to order take-out.

Pair with some microwave-in-bag brown rice and steam-in-bag broccoli, and you’ve got a a complete, nutritious meal in minutes.

