Disney’s New Official Alice in Wonderland Cookbook Is Loaded With Whimsical Spring Recipes

When we were kids, our trips to Disney were all about the rides. But as adults, the appeal of getting soaked on Splash Mountain followed by miles of walking around the park just can’t compare to the first sip of a Dole Whip while we sit dry and happy on a bench in the sun, on the lookout for the fabled Disney park cats. And if there’s one Disney movie that understands the appeal of whimsical snacks and cats, it’s Alice in Wonderland. Now, there’s an official Alice in Wonderland cookbook from Disney, and it’s loaded with recipes that will immerse you in the world of the movie, so you’ll feel like you’re walking through your favorite theme park while you mix up the tasty treats in your home kitchen.

Fans of Alice in Wonderland will fall head over heels (like the White Rabbit) for the 50+ recipes included in this new official Disney cookbook, from Unbirthday Cake to Curiosi-Tea, to Queen of Hearts Tomato Tarts and The Cat’s Meow Milkshakes. It also has several recipes that are vegetarian, gluten-free, and even vegan, and the easy-to-follow instructions mean that the whole family can get in on the cooking fun.

What if Alice in Wonderland isn’t quite your cup of Curiosi-Tea? Then you might have better luck with The Official Disney Parks Cookbook, which features recipes for your favorite snacks and meals from inside the theme parks. This book also just came out this year. Inside, you can find 101 recipes for park favorites like Mickey Mouse Beignets and Dole Whip, along with recipes from various Disney restaurants and resorts.

Disney does escapism like no other, and their cookbooks can help you slip into that world of magic while you work in the kitchen to churn out a slew of fabulous and iconic treats inspired by the movies and theme parks that we love. It’s not quite as good as getting to go on a Disney vacation, but one bite of a homemade Mickey Beignet and you’ll know you’ve got the next best thing!

