Miranda Lambert’s New Cookbook Is Available for Pre-order & It’s Already on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

You love her music, and now you can love Miranda Lambert’s cooking, too! Lambert’s brand-new cookbook Y’all Eat Yet?: Welcome to the Pretty B*itchin’ Kitchen is available for pre-order now ahead of its April 25 release, and it’s packed full of delicious country recipes collected from the woman who made Lambert who she is today.

“If you’re going to have a Bitchin Kitchen, you’re going to need a few things—plenty of room, plenty of good food for sharing, high spirits (in both senses) and all the friends and family you can fit,” the book’s Amazon description reads. “For Miranda Lambert, a good time means sharing a great meal with the women who helped raise her back in Texas—her mom and a colorful bunch of best friends who could raise the roof, come through in a pinch, celebrate, cry, and really, really cook.”

Y’all Eat Yet? invites readers into Lambert’s “special circle of sisterhood” with a collection of recipes paired with coinciding stories that feel both your belly and your soul. Recipes include Bev’s Famous Meatloaf, Vicki’s Deviled Eggs, Salsa (“a.k.a. love in a jar”), Hummingbird Cake, Spiced Hot Crackers, and more, there’s no way you’re going hungry with this book in hand.

Image: Miranda Lambert

‘Y’all Eat Yet?: Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin’ Kitchen’ by Miranda Lambert $27 Buy now

“Some [recipes] were handed down to Miranda from her mom and grandma, some come from the circle of cherished friends who helped raise her, and all of them are meant to be easy to prepare and shared with those you love,” the description continues. “Whether she’s cooking up omelets in her tricked-out Airstream to serve with Mimosas or laying out the Whiskey cupcakes next to Nonny’s Banana pudding, Y’all Eat Yet? delivers food you want to make alongside charming stories that show just why Miranda Lambert is one of the most beloved artists in country music today.”

The hardcover is already on sale for just $27, down from $35, or you can snag the Kindle version for just $17. Pre-order Lambert’s book now so you can have it just in time for a backyard barbecue, picnic season, and meals on the porch. Our stomachs are grumbling already!

