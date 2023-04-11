Bobby Flay Just Turned This Trendy Pasta Dish Into a Delicious Breakfast

One of the simplest and most satisfying pasta dishes you can make is Cacio e Pepe. Basically a mix of toasted black pepper and pecorino romano cheese, it’s basic, flavorful, and comes together in mere minutes. The same is true for Bobby Flay’s Cacio e Pepe Eggs, a dish you’ll want to serve and eat over and over again for brunch, lunch, and heck, even dinner!

“This is Cacio e Pepe Eggs,” Flay said in a March Instagram video. “Cacio e Pepe is a classic pasta dish from Rome. So let’s start by poaching some eggs.”

To poach perfect eggs, Flay explained you need to add white vinegar to your poaching liquid. “If you don’t, there’s a chance that the eggs will not come together,” he said. “They will not coagulate.”

While the eggs are poaching, you can move on to your Cacio e Pepe-inspired dressing which consists of white wine vinegar, dijon mustard, shallots, chives, honey, salt, pepper, parmesan cheese, and olive oil.

Flay served his eggs on top of olive oil toast, which he explained is “olive oil on toast with some salt and pepper.”

"And then, I have a couple of garlic cloves," he continued. "I'm just going to rub some garlic [onto the toast] just to give it that essence of the garlic."

Pull the poached eggs out of the liquid and gently dry them a bit with a clean kitchen towel. Then, finish the dish by drizzling your dressing over top of the eggs with some freshly cracked pepper, more chives, and a bit more cheese.

Just like Cacio e Pepe, this brunch meal comes together in just a few minutes and will probably be one of the best things you’ll eat all week. Grab the full recipe from the Food Network website.

