Ina Garten Just Shared the Perfect One-Pan Weeknight Chicken Recipe That Kids & Adults Will Love

Ina Garten knows the secret to our hearts: dinner that’s easy to make, doesn’t leave a big mess, and will even make our kids happy! Not to mention, it tastes divine (it is an Ina Garten recipe, after all!). The Barefoot Contessa just shared the weeknight chicken recipe of our dreams, and we already wrote it on the menu this week.

In a video posted to Food Network’s YouTube channel yesterday, Garten walks audiences through how to make her delicious Skillet Roasted Lemon Chicken.

“It is so easy to make. I love it,” Garten gushes in the video about this recipe. She also explains, “When you cook the chicken, it actually makes its own sauce with lemon and onions. It’s delicious.” We love a chicken that makes its own sauce!

Garten went on, “You don’t even need to serve it on a platter. I just take the entire skillet and put it on the buffet, and everybody helps themselves.” It doesn’t get better than that.

To make this recipe, you’ll start with an herb oil made with thyme and other ingredients, ground together. It’s mixed with olive oil to create an easy marinade for the chicken.

Ingredients for the chicken skillet include lemons, garlic, onions, and more, prepared on the skillet before putting the chicken on. It’s such a juicy, flavorful recipe that can also be prepared in advance and kept in the fridge until you’re ready to cook it. This makes it perfect for when you’re hosting a dinner party or just need a hearty meal during the week. (Picture coming home to this warm chicken dinner after a late-night practice instead of picking up fast food again. So good!) Related story 12 of Ina Garten's Best Spring Recipes for Your Easter Feast

Garten serves her delicious chicken right from the pan, which Garten says, “might be my favorite chicken of all time.” With that impressive recommendation — and hardly any dishes to clean after! — you’ll want to make this every week.

Get Garten’s full Skillet Roasted Lemon Chicken recipe here.

Before you go, check out Ina Garten’s easy weeknight dinner recipes below: