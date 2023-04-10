The Non-Stick Fry Pans From Oprah’s Favorite Cookware Brand Are 55% Off Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Imagine trying to create the next Mona Lisa using a paint-by-the-numbers kit. The cheap paint and tiny brush aren’t going to go the distance — and the same is true for cooking. Anyone can make a good meal, but a great meal requires premium cookware. If you trust Oprah’s opinion (which we so do!), then you probably already know about her highly recommended GreenPan ceramic frying pans, which were included in her 2021 Favorite Things List. If you’ve been wanting to buy them, now’s your chance to score a gorgeous set of three for 55% off!

The three-pack GreenPan frypan set is made with hard anodized aluminum for extra strength and scratch resistance, allowing you to sear, scramble, braise, stir, flip, and more without worrying about a thing!

Oprah called these nonstick pans “anything but ho-ho-hum.” She went on, “With a special ceramic nonstick coating that requires little to no oil, they encourage health-conscious cooking, retain even heat, and won’t release unhealthy fumes.” Sounds amazing! And what’s even more amazing — while the set normally goes for $219.99, you can now get all three pans for under $100!

One five-star review mentioned that after two years, these still “are the best pans I have ever owned. Worth every penny.” Another called these pans “terrific,” citing that they are “lightweight,” “easy to clean” and “non-stick.” Everything you need in a pan you plan to use daily!

Shop these amazing pans, below.

The GreenPan Valencia Pro Ceramic Nonstick Frypan Set

GreenPan GreenPan

Create delicious meals with this 3-piece fry pan set from GreenPan. It comes with 8-inch, 9.5-inch, and 11-inch ceramic fry pans that are designed with uniform heat distribution and oven-safe up to 600 degrees. This set won the 2023 Good Housekeeping Sustainable Innovation Award and the Best Ceramic Nonstick Frypan award from America’s Test Kitchen. Use code SAVE55 for a 55% off discount at checkout. Related story Oprah's Favorite Ceramic Cookware Now Comes in a Bright New Color for Spring & It's Already on Sale

The GreenPan Valencia Pro Ceramic Nonstick Frypan Set $99.00 Buy now

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money: