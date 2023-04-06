Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared Her Secret for Taking Sandwiches ‘To the Next Level’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

On the surface, sandwiches might seem boring. But there’s more to sandwich life than the smushed peanut butter and jelly sandos that traumatized you as a kid, and those airport turkey sandwiches that taste way too much like onion don’t count, either. While you can order our to get a tasty sandwich or hoagie, we like having ingredients on hand that make it easy to whip together a sanwich at a moment’s notice. And whether you’re using prime Italian cold cuts as a filler, or are just looking for a way to use up last night’s leftovers, there’s one ingredient Giada De Laurentiis swears will take your sandwiches to the next level: truffle mayo.

Unlike many alleged truffle products on the market that are actually flavored with synthetic truffle oil, De Laurentiis’ favorite Tartuflanghe White Truffle Mayonnaise is made with real freeze-fried white truffles. The truffle is pulverized and blended with the other mayonnaise ingredients, which include sunflower oil, olive oil, and pasteurized egg, resulting in a product that has a silky, creamy texture and a robust, savory white truffle flavor.

Courtesy of Tartiflange.

Tartuflanghe White Truffle Mayonnaise $19.50 Buy now

It’s a little pricier than your average mayo, but a little goes a long way, and it’s totally worth the splurge if you eat a lot of sandwiches at home, or if you’re planning a tea sandwich situation for a brunch, shower, or party. Also, the price makes sense when you realized this: “White truffles only grow in the Piedmont region and cannot be cultivated, only foraged in the short season of the late fall.” Even more impressive? The truffles grow under ground, and the family who runs the company has a team of trained truffle dogs that sniff them out, so the truffles can be harvested by hand (truffle pigs have a tendency to eat the truffles they find, which honestly, we can’t blame them for!).

Courtesy of Tartuflanghe.

Tartuflanghe Truffle Ketchup with Balsamic Vinegar $19.50 Buy now

If you love the sweet, savory, nutty flavor of white truffles, you’ll love what this mayo can do for a sandwich. (They make a truffle ketchup, too, if that’s more your style). Whether you’re eating a baguette stuffed with French jambon and cheese, some ciabatta filled with prosciutto and arugula, or a simple summer tomato sandwich on white bread, a quick smear of white truffle mayo will take things to the next level.

