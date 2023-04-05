Ree Drummond’s Cajun Chicken Pasta Is Like Your Fave Cheesecake Factory Meal at Home

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We would eat at a restaurant every night if we could, but the reality is that it’s just not in the budget (and honestly, not being able to wear sweat pants during dinner at least a couple times a week would be kind of a bummer). So we’re big fans of restaurant copycat recipes, even if they’re not officially the same exact meal. Take The Cheesecake Factory. They’re legendary for having a menu that’s practically longer than the dictionary, and one of the most iconic items on said menu is their Cajun chicken pasta. It’s creamy, spicy, savory, hearty, and totally delicious — and thanks to Ree Drummond (The Pioneer Woman), you can enjoy all of those same flavors and textures in the comfort of your own home. Not only will your budget thank you, but you can even eat it on the couch in your PJs.

Courtesy of William Morrow Cookbooks.

The Pioneer Woman Cooks―Super Easy!: 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts, and More $15.67 Buy now

Drummond’s creamy Cajun pasta recipe calls for a whole lot of goodness. It’s loaded with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes, and if you want, you could really add any vegetable in here to make it a little more nutritious. Take that, Cheesecake Factory! We think broccoli, asparagus, spinach, and green peas would all be tasty additions.

Courtesy of Flavor God.

Flavor God Cajun Lovers Seasoning $7.99 Buy now

Of course, what gives the dish the biggest boost of flavor is the Cajun seasoning. There are tons of options out there — like Flavor God and Ragin’ Cajun — so use your favorite. And if you want the dish really spicy, feel free to add a little extra cayenne to the mix.

Courtesy of Ragin’ Cajun.

Ragin’ Cajun All Purpose Original Cajun Seasoning $9.99 Buy now

Drummond uses chicken as her protein, though you can add shrimp for even more restaurant flair, or some sliced andouille sausage. You can also switch up the pasta shape. Whether you choose fettuccine or bow tie, it’s bound to be a hit. And like all of Drummond’s recipes, we just love how adaptable the recipe is, so every member of the family will enjoy their Cajun chicken pasta.

Before you go, check out Ina Garten’s easy weeknight dinner recipes below:

Related story These Are the Store-Bought Pastas Giada De Laurentiis Actually Uses & You Can Get Them Delivered Right to Your Door

Watch: How to Clean a Cast Iron Skillet