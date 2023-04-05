Ina Garten’s Sweet Spring Dessert Relies on an Easy Store-bought Shortcut

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Spring is here, at least in theory, which means that we’re dreaming of warm sunny days, freshly blooming flowers, and, as always, seasonal sweet treats. Gone are the days of winter baking, where having the oven running for an hour or two didn’t just result in hearty, tasty desserts, but also in a warmer kitchen. Now, we’re craving spring dishes that are easy to make, so we can spend less time in the kitchen and more time enjoying the beautiful weather outside. And wouldn’t you know, Ina Garten is on the same page, as always. She just shared a recipe from her cookbook Barefoot Contessa: How Easy Is That? and it uses store-bought meringues to save you time without sacrificing on flavor.

Garten’s recipe calls for meringue shells, but if you can’t find those, meringue cookies will work just as well. We like vanilla, but lemon meringues could work well too. They’re the crunchy, chewy element in Garten’s Eton Mess desserts. Her take on this classic British dessert layers together homemade raspberry compote (which is made with fresh raspberries and framboise liqueur) with clouds of billowy vanilla chantilly cream (that’s just a fancy name for sweetened whipped cream) and crunchy meringue cookies.

Not only is it a delightful no-bake dessert that’s perfect for Easter, baby and bridal showers, spring brunches, and more, but it’s also totally kid-friendly, while still being fancy enough for special occassions. We also love the flexibility of the format — swap out the raspberry compote for lemon curd, strawberry rhubarb jam, or any of your favorite fruit flavors to put your own spin on this easy, classic dessert. As Ina would say — How easy is that?

