The Brand Behind Instant Pot Has a Coffee Maker That Makes Cold Brew in Just 20 Minutes

You love your Instant Pot because it basically does the hard work of making dinner for you with a single press of a button. And now, thanks to the same brand, you can make yourself a pot of cold brew coffee the same exact way and have your morning beverage ready for you in just 20 minutes. No more waiting overnight to steep the perfect pot of cold brew. This is about as instant as it gets!

The Instant Pot Cold Brew Maker uses “Flashexact tech” to make a pot cold brew coffee in 20 minutes or less. Use your favorite coarse or medium-ground coffee and pick your desired caffeine strength, then just press the brew button and let the machine do its thing. You can make up to 32 ounces per batch to fuel you throughout the entire morning.

You can even brew loose-leaf tea in the Instant Pot Cold Brew Maker.

Image: Instant Pot

“I love this thing!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I drink iced or cold brew coffee all year round and was frequenting one of the big chains or local coffee shops every day, sometimes twice. I came across this cold brewer and was a little skeptical at first, but I sure am glad I bought it. The machine is so easy to use, easy to clean, and makes a consistent, smooth bitterless coffee.”

Another reviewer added, “I love this machine with my entire heart. The flavor of the coffee is unmatched! Not bitter, not too strong, and definitely not too weak. It’s super easy to use and clean and makes an amazing cold brew when I’m in a rush. I couldn’t live without it!”

Right now you can save over 30 percent when you pick up the Instant Pot Cold Brew Maker on Amazon, so there’s no better time to give it a try. If cold brew runs through your veins, then this brewer is definitely a must-have.

