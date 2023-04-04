These Are the Store-Bought Pastas Giada De Laurentiis Actually Uses & You Can Get Them Delivered Right to Your Door

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Giada de Laurentiis knows how to conjure up a fantastic pasta dish that her Italian ancestors would be proud of. And now you can make your own pasta dishes with authentic Italian pasta, too, without needing to take a trip to Italy. De Laurentiis is selling various types of Italian pasta through Giadzy — including gluten-free varieties — so you can create the best pasta meals you’ve ever had in your very own home.

Treat yourself to an elevated classic with the organic spaghetti from Zaccagni. This flavorful version of your favorite pasta is made with organic semolina and pure spring water and is cut using 100-year-old bronze dies, which leave a rough surface on the pasta that’s perfect for absorbing sauce.

Zaccagni Organic Spaghetti Pasta $11 Buy now

The Truffle Tagliatelle Pasta from Tartuflanghe can be eaten on its own without sauce — it’s seriously that good. It’s made with rich local eggs and flecks of summer truffle that give this tagliatelle pasta a subtle nutty and sweet flavor that is ideal for spring and summer pasta dishes.

Tartuflanghe Truffle Tagliatelle Pasta $28.50 Buy now

Try something new by picking up the curly Setaro Capprici Pasta that looks like little flattened springs. It’s perfect for both light and heavy sauces and is made with minimally-processed semolina flour that has a more robust flavor compared to other kinds of boxed pasta.

Setaro Capricci Pasta $10.50 Buy now

Check out the entire selection of pasta on the Giadzy website and start dreaming up what kinds of delicious sauces you’ll put on top. But we warned — once you’ve had pasta this good, it will be hard going back to the regular boxes you’ve been buying at the grocery store!