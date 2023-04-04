Aldi Just Dropped a Bunch of Easter Treats You Need to Add to Your Shopping List

Jelly beans and caramel-filled eggs are an Easter staple. And you can’t celebrate without a chocolate bunny, of course. But if you are looking for some unique (and irresistible!) snacks this year, Aldi’s got you covered! (As if you needed another reason to go to Aldi.)

Instagram user @theamazingaldi spotted new Easter treats on Aldi shelves, and they look so good! “More Easter treats @aldiusa. Yum!” they captioned the post, along with a series of photos of the savory and sweet snacks.

The first photo is of two different trail mixes by Southern Grove. The Honey Bunny mix comes with honey roasted peanuts, white chocolate chunks, yogurt covered raisins, and more. The Springtime Trail Mix features peanut butter drops, mini peanut butter cups, yummy chow, and more. Both come in re-sealable bags — if you can make yourself put these down!

If you’re feeling creative, Aldi has some decorating kits too. You can assemble a sugar cookie Easter Bunny House, featuring a carrot-shaped chimney, a bunny to decorate, and pastel candies to pop on the roof. Or, pick up a cookie kit, which comes with eight egg-shaped sugar cookies, colorful icing, and sprinkles to create fun designs.

Other snacks include Benton’s Belgian Chocolate Easter Cookies in cute bunny and egg shapes and Moser Roth Chocolate Truffle Eggs. These are the luxe Easter desserts you didn’t know you needed. Perfect for the adults to enjoy while the kids are on an egg hunt because you definitely won’t want to share.

Hello, Easter Bunny? You're gonna want to shop at Aldi for your goodies this year — they have the most delicious treats for everyone's baskets! And, BTW, you'll want to hop not walk, because these snacks are not going to stay on shelves long.

