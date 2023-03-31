Aldi Is Selling the Cutest Mini Waffle Makers & They’re Even Cheaper Than Dash

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Sure, Aldi has fun seasonal sweets, a great selection of cheeses, and legitimately delicious chocolate. But lately, they’ve been totally killing the home goods game. We fawned over their cordless Dyson vacuum alternative, stocked up on their home coffee bar accessories, and salvaged our couch from more than one stain thanks to their new wet/dry hand vac. Who knew that our favorite store for buying snacks would become out favorite store for home and kitchen finds, too? Now, Aldi’s done it again. They’re selling an array of mini waffle makers and skillets that are like the DASH mini waffle iron, only even cheaper.

Coming in at just $8.99, Aldi is selling Ambiano brand mini waffle makers, mini griddles, and mini bundt cake makers in soft pastel colors that just scream spring. Easter brunch is basically taken care of with one or two of these cute machines.

Courtesy of ALDI.

Ambiano Purple Mini Waffle Maker $8.99 Buy now

Like the DASH mini appliances, these cute devices are small enough to be stored out of the way, and are perfect for those with limited space. Sure, it might take a little longer to feed a crowd, but if you’re usually just cooking for a small group, they totally work.

Courtesy of ALDI.

Ambiano Purple Mini Bundt Cake Maker $8.99 Buy now

We’re also kind of obsessed with the mini bundt cake maker. Instead of boring cupcakes, why not make some beautiful mini bundt cakes at your next party? Carrot cake mini bundt cakes for Easter, strawberry lemon mini bundt cakes to celebrate spring, Funfetti bundt cakes for birthdays — the options are endless.

If Aldi keeps this up, we’re going to have to be more careful when we walk down their miscellaneous aisle, because the home and kitchen goods there lately have been truly irresistible. Then again, everything is so affordable, it can’t do that much damage!

