Costco’s Heat-and-Eat Gyro Kits Are the Easiest Lunch & Dinner Option

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We love a Costco food court hot dog as much as anyone, but we have to admit that hauling home a handful of hot dogs isn’t exactly our dream of an easy weeknight meal. The hot dog is just the appetizer for whatever meal we bring home from Costco. You may already know that Costco’s bakery section is legendary, and that there are tons of cult-favorite Costco products that members swear by. But did you know that Costco sells meal kits, too? You can find a variety of refrigerated meal kits at the warehouse store, some of which require cooking, and some of which just need to be heated up before eating. Sounds like a piece of cake, right? Now, the store is selling a gyro meal kit, and it’s the next best thing to visiting your favorite food truck to get your gyro fix.

Costco’s gyro kits come with enough food to make six gyro pitas. Each one includes pre-cooked gyro meat, pita bread, tzatziki sauce, and toppings: chopped romaine lettuce, diced red onion, crumbled feta, and a tomato cucumber salad.

All you have to do is heat up the meat when you get home, then assemble your pitas. You can microwave the meat, air fry it so some pieces get crispy, or heat it up on the stove.

The kits are priced at $6.49 per pound. Considering how expensive meat is these days, and the fact that you’re paying for convenience, we think this is a great deal. It comes out to about $20 total, not bad for six portions of a meal that doesn’t require any slicing, dicing, mixing, or marinating on your part.

It’s especially nice if you don’t have a Greek restaurant or gyro stand or truck nearby, but you find yourself craving the salty, savory, meaty flavor of gyro meat with creamy tzatziki, fluffy pita, and fresh veggies. Just bring your Costco membership card (sign up here) and dinner will be taken care of.

Before you go, check out our gallery below: Related story Costco Is Selling the Cutest Rae Dunn Serving Sets & They're Perfect for Parties

Watch: A 5-Ingredient Grilled Pizza That’s Easier Than Ordering Takeout