Giada De Laurentiis’ Calabrian Chili Pasta Kit Comes With a Noodle Shape We’re Dying To Try

It’s no secret that we love a fast and easy weeknight pasta meal. Usually, we’ll crack open a jar of Rao’s, boil some basic pasta, and voila — dinner’s on the table. But when we want something a little tastier than all that, we turn to Giada De Laurentiis, the queen of simple but flavorful weeknight pasta. We’re huge fans of her iconic lemon spaghetti, but these days we’ve been drawn more and more toward her dishes that are spiced with Calabrian chili, a fruity Italian red pepper that’s got a serious kick. Now, she’s created a Calabrian Chili Pasta Box for her Giadzy online shop, and not only does it include everything you need to make a delicious pasta dinner, it also uses a twirly shape of pasta that will totally liven up even the most basic meals.

De Laurentii’s Calabrian Chili Pasta Box contains everything you’ll need to make a spicy, satisfying dinner. It includes a jar of Tutto Calabria Crushed Calabrian Chili Paste, a bundle of organic Italian dried oregano, a can of Corbari mini pomodoro tomatoes, a bottle of Bio Orto Extra Virgin Olive Oil Oil, and last but definitely not, a package of Setaro Fusilli Corti Pasta. Oh, and a recipe card, of course.

The corkscrews of Fusilli Corti Pasta are somewhere between a short pasta shape and a long spiraling noodle, with a bouncy bite that will keep you going back for more and more. The shape is also perfect for soaking up all of the spicy pomodoro sauce you’ll make with the other ingredients in the box.

We have a feeling that once you taste the Calabrian Chili Paste, you’ll want to keep a jar on hand all the time. We love it as an addition to soups, other pasta dishes, and sauces; it’s delicious on burgers, makes a mean spicy mayo, and livens up salsas too.

The Giada De Laurentiis Calabrian Chili Pasta Box is also a great gift. Mother’s Day and Father’s Day gifts for parents who like to cook are always one of our favorite things to shop for, and this Italian meal kit totally fits the bill. Something tells us your whole family is about to be even more obsessed with Giada.

