Ina Garten Just Shared the Recipe for Her Favorite Spring Dessert & It’s Perfectly Sweet & Sour

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Spring time is finally here, and that means we’re ready for the fresh flavors of fruits and veggies we haven’t been able to get our hands on for months now. Yes, even in our wildly out-of-sync food system where blueberries can be bought in January and rutabagas in July (thank God, right?), there are some foods that we really don’t see except for seasonally, and one of those ingredients is rhubarb. Every year, if not at the grocery store then at least at the farmer’s market, we finally see rhubarb again when the weather turns toward summer. This tart, vibrant produce pick makes some of the best desserts around, as Ina Garten’s rustic raspberry rhubarb crostata from Cooking For Jeffrey shows.

But first, we’ve got to rave about crostata in general for a second. In spite of reading literally hundreds of hacks and tips, we’ve never mastered the art of perfectly rolled, flaky, tender double-crust pie dough. It’s always too thick or too thin, cracking when we put it in the pie dish or sticking to the counter after we roll it out.

Courtesy of Clarkson Potter.

Cooking for Jeffrey: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook $17.84 Buy now

You don’t have to worry about any of that with a crostata. It’s meant to be rustic, and the pastry dough can even be rolled out on parchment paper you’ve put on the baking pan you’ll be using, so you don’t have to worry about transfering it. Garten is just so smart when it comes to designing these recipes to be truly convenient and foolproof.

Courtesy of Baker’s Signature.

Baker’s Signature Precut Parchment Paper $11.97 Buy now

The filling, of course, is the star. Thickly sliced tart and juicy rhubarb stalks are mixed with raspberries, sugar, orange zest, and orange juice, melding together in a saucepan to create a vibrant filling bursting with flavor.

The crostata pastry is filled with the rhubarb raspberry mixture, then the whole thing is baked until the dough is golden brown and the filling is thickened. It can be served at just about any temperature, alone or with whipped cream or ice cream, and since it’s so full of fruit, it can even get a pass at breakfast served with a cup of coffee. One bite of Ina Garten’s raspberry rhubarb crostata, and you’ll know that spring really is here.

Before you go, shop some of our favorite items on Amazon below.

Related story Le Creuset Is Currently Heavily Discounted at Williams Sonoma During the Spring Warehouse Sale

Watch: We Tried Ina Garten’s Overnight Mac & Cheese & We Totally Get Why It Broke the Internet